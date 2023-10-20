THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Digital Lottery In Providence

By: Oct. 20, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON Announces Digital Lottery In Providence

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical has announced a digital lottery in Providence, RI, running prior to their limited one-week engagement at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), Tuesday, October 31 – Sunday, November 5, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each via Lucky Seat.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.  

To enter THE BOOK OF MORMON digital lottery in Providence, first, create a Lucky Seat account – entries will be accepted from Friday, October 20 at noon EST until Friday, October 27 at 10:30 AM EST. Random drawings begin at 11:00 AM EST on Friday, October 27. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, October 27 with purchase details and deadline. There is a limit of two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Tony award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

In Providence, THE BOOK OF MORMON is part of the Encore Series. Cox Media is the media sponsor of the Encore Series. 



Recommended For You