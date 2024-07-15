Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at Contemporary Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Summer means outdoor theatre, and Wakefield's Contemporary Theatre Company (CTC) takes full advantage of the season to mount a delicious, disarmingly simple production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night under the stars. No sets, just a solid cast, crisply directed by Michael Alper. It's an enchanting summer treat on the CTC's patio stage.

For those unfamiliar, Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, full of wordplay, gender bending, and mistaken identity. We follow shipwrecked identical twins, Viola and Sebastian, who are separated as they arrive on the shores of Illyria. Viola disguises herself as a man, Cesario, and enters the service of Duke Orsino where he (she) is tasked by the Duke to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf. It being a Shakespeare comedy, Olivia falls for "Cesario" instead, Viola develops a secret affection for Orsino, and the appearance of the twin, Sebastian, piles on comedic possibilities. Leavening the tale of courtly love is a low-comedy subplot as Olivia's servants and drunken hangers-on plot a mean prank on her pompous steward Malvolio, who is tricked into believing the noblewoman loves him.

Jesse March delivers a standout performance as Viola/Cesario. She convincingly navigates a character who must turn on a dime—from clever confidant, to pining lover, to diffident messenger—and her comedic timing is impeccable. Her chemistry with Jared Nobrega, who is earnest and charming as Duke Orsino, was palpable, their scenes together both tender and amusing. Sophie Kahn is spot on as Olivia, playing her developing affection for the skittish Cesario with just the right notes of infatuation and pathos. Lily Ferreira enlivens the action with her sparkling turn as Olivia's hilariously outspoken jester.

The below-stairs subplot delivers the laughs Shakespeare intended. Winfield Swanson has an enormous amount of fun as one of the Bard's larger-than-life characters, the drunken Sir Toby Belch, with Neil Motta superb as second banana Andrew Aguecheek; their accomplice, Maria, is played with charm by Jill Gonzalez. But it is Jaybird Walker who takes it to the next level with his utterly pompous Malvolio. Walker expertly conveys both the tragic and comic sides of the self-important, priggish steward, making his comeuppance both hysterical and discomfiting.

Director Michael Alper keeps the action moving at a brisk pace, and the minimalist, no-set approach focuses on character and uses the CTC's patio space to excellent effect. This is a production that lets the text shine through, and Alper has coached strong performances from the whole ensemble. He also makes clever use of the foliage surrounding the patio for peek-ins and prat falls.

CTC's "Twelfth Night" is a testament to the power of simplicity. If you've seen the show before, you will be charmed by an outdoor production that leverages the natural setting (rustling leaves, burbling river, a string of Edison bulbs) and the cast’s infectious enthusiasm to create an evening of classic theatre. And if it's your first visit to Illyria, well, the CTC offers a a great introduction to one of the Bard's comic gems.

"Twelfth Night," by William Shakespeare, directed by Michael Alper. Wednesdays and Sundays through August 18 at the Contemporary Theatre Company riverfront patio, 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI. Tickets $35 (reduced prices available) at the box office (401) 218-0282, and online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36747/production/1197735

Photo credit: Jared Nobrega

