Review: RIVERDANCE 30-THE NEW GENERATION at Providence Performing Arts Center

Riverdance 30-The New Generation at PPAC.

Whether you’re one of those who’s seen it a number of times in its 30-year run or just witnessing it for the very first time, like me, there’s a ton to love about this energetic musical and dance spectacular. “Riverdance 30-The New Generation” does an incredible job of working to make all theatre-goers happy, combining some of the great history of the three decades of performances along with some new energy and dances to keep everything so fresh.

Premiering in Dublin in 1995, Riverdance was initially a seven-minute dance piece created in 1994 and within the next year, was developed into a full-length stage show. After unprecedented success in London, Riverdance hit New York in March of 1996 where eight sold-out Radio City Music Hall shows was the beginning of a two-decade touring run for the show.

Riverdance has won countless awards and accolades including a Grammy-Award winning album, and holds the Guiness World Record for the “Longest Riverdance Line”. Over the last 30 years, there’s been 16,000 performances in front of more than 30 million people worldwide over 49 countries and six continents. On a cute personal note for the show, these last 30 years have added 72 marriages and 134 babies to the Riverdance family between company members.

“Riverdance 30-The New Generation”, returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center stage as part of its Encore series, rejuvenates the original show with a hearty injection of new innovative choreography and costumes as well as state-of-the-art lighting, projection and motion graphics. Some of my favorite parts included video performed behind the dancers from productions more than 10 to 15 years ago or longer. It was an incredible mix of the history and the present. This new production was initially launched at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 30 million, its first return to North America since its highly successful 25th Anniversary tour that lasted three years.

The performance, also thoroughly enjoyed by the wife and her sister-in-law, both veterans of the show, you couldn’t help but get caught up in the incredible music, dancing and lighting of this epic show. With 18 total routines spanning just over two hours with a 15-minute intermission, it would be tough to pick any favorites but from a newbie like me, the “Thunderstorm” scene, a tale of defiant courage standing up against forces of evil, seemed quite prevalent these days while “Trading Taps” was a spectacular competition between poor dancers who had only their legs and feet to keep them moving in a positive direction, working to bridge the gap between dreams and reality. While some of the scenes were all dancing, others captivated you through simply beautiful music like the incredible “Slip Into Spring-The Harvest," where a flute and violin battle it out.

Whether you’ve got some irish blood running through you or none at all, you’ll be tapping your feet and clapping your hands and remain awestruck long after “Riverdance 30-The New Generation” is over. Just over two hours to get immersed in one of the most energetic productions you'll ever see at a time when that focus is a welcomed reprieve from life in general. I’ll have some more please!

