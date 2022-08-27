Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MEN ON BOATS at Contemporary Theater Company

Explore the Colorado River in this taut, compelling — and darkly funny — production.

Aug. 27, 2022  

In 1869, ten men set out on the first US-government expedition through the waters of the Grand Canyon, a tale documented in John Wesley Powell's classic book, "The Explorations of the Colorado River and Its Canyons." Playwright Jaclyn Backhaus took this as source material for their 2016 play, which the Contemporary Theatre Company (CTC) has mounted in a taut, compelling production.

It would seem a challenge to compress a three-month journey of ten explorers in four boats into two hours, and yet Backhaus's script makes excellent use of the original text while updating both the language and the cast for modern sensibilities. The script explicitly notes that while the original party was "cisgender white males" the show should feature a cast "entirely of people who are not."

And the CTC delivers ably on this conceit, with a cast of women and non-binary actors, each perfectly suited to their roles. They capture the essence of each character and make them feel vivid and thoroughly realized, no small feat with an ensemble this large.

Aboard the boat "Emma Dean," named for Powell's wife, Paula Glen shines as the one-armed expedition leader, who must navigate both the river and the strong personalities of their team. Her major foil, the hunter William Dunn, is played by Katie Westgate, who turns in a strong performance, as does MJ Santry as former soldier John Colton Sumner.

The second boat, "Kitty Clyde's Sister" holds Powell's brother, Old Shady, played with enigmatic reserve by Tina Moore. On the opposite extreme is the lieutenant, George Bradley, whose youthful exuberance is expertly portrayed by Reed Reed.

The "No-Name" holds hunter O.G. Howland and her quiet little brother Seneca, played by Autumn Jefferson and Olivia Merritt, who turn in fine performances both in these roles. They also brilliantly double as members of the Ute Nation in a delightfully mordant encounter with the explorers. Also on the No-Name is the British explorer Frank Goodman, who was understudied in the performance this reviewer saw by director Maggie Cady.

Aboard the final boat, "Maid of the Canyon" are mapmaker Andrew Hall, played with good humor and determination by Sofia DaSilva, and the cook, William Hawkins, brought to life in a brilliant, high-energy comic turn by Rebecca Magnotta.

The action alternates between scenes on the banks as the explorers reflect and plan and high-stress passages on the river in which the boats' occupants navigate the treacherous rapids of the Colorado, cleverly staged with only lighting, sound, and amazingly crisp physical action. These highly theatrical sequences are a testament to Maggie Cady's inventive direction, combined with flawlessly executed tech. Cady's vision is clear throughout, with an expert sense of pacing and clever use of the CTC's black-box space. The action flows from a series of three-quarter-round risers out into a clearing in the house-right seats and off into the lobby.

Rebecca Magnotta's set design is an absolutely gorgeous, wrap-around red rock canyon that flows seamlessly into the floor of the theater. It works exceedingly well with the precise, moody lighting done by Chis Simpson. Stephanie Traversa's highly effective costumes provide a period-accurate feel without being stuffy.

This is a complex multi-leveled play, re-envisioning as it does notions of the American West, the age of exploration, and relationships with the land and the peoples of indigenous Nations. Add to that a revisionist approach that regenders a crew of archetypal male explorers, and you have a challenging, heady mix. Cady's assured direction, coupled with outstanding performances from the whole ensemble, make this a most enlightening and thought-provoking evening of theater.

Men On Boats, directed by Maggie Cady. Sept. 2-3, 8-10 7:00 pm. Tickets: Tickets: $30; $20 tickets available; $10 tickets 25 & under (more info on flexible pricing here: https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/notes-on-tickets). Available at box office, 327 Main Street Wakefield, RI; online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193545®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fapp.arts-people.com%2Findex.php%3Fshow%3D138534?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1; and by phone (401) 218-0282. Note: Theater requires proof of full vaccination or mask while indoors.

Photo credit: Seth Jacobson Photography





