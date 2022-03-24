RISE to Present PERMANENT SOLUTIONS by Cass L. Caduto

Written by a fierce mental health advocate and survivor, Permanent Solutions is an extensive dive into that stigmatized topic through the characters of Katherine Hudson and Emma Rhodes, two very different young women who are unexpectedly thrown together and forced to live out the last twelve hours of their lives in each other's company.



The story is told solely through conversations between the misanthropic, bitter Katherine and the effusive, charismatic Emma, and despite her aggressive reservations, Katherine begins to respect and love her companion as the two share formative moments from their past. From hospitalizations to great losses, these opposites come to realize they share a lot more than meets the eye.



Permanent Solutions unflinchingly explores both the power and limits of human connection, of suicide and recovery, of survivor's guilt and love, and of even the most hopeless among us finding hope. Raw, emotional, and honest, this play is a reminder that no matter your past or present, no one is alone.



This event will double as a fundraiser for Mental Health America. Local artist Chris Caduto will be selling original character and show prints made exclusively for Permanent Solutions and all proceeds will go directly to Mental Health America. Learn more at https://mhanational.org/



STARRING

Krisztina Foldi

Maggie Scarborough

Cass L. Caduto

John Joseph Gomes

Nicole LaBresh

Steven Larivee

Anthony Medeiros

Suzanne Corbett

Stephanie Sivalingam



Approximate Running Time: 2 hours including intermission