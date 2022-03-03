RISE Playhouse to Stage Premiere of AN AMERICAN HISTORY OF GUNS

Daydream Theatre Company and The RISE Playhouse, located at 142 Clinton Street Woonsocket, RI, will stage a world premiere by local playwright Lenny Schwartz. An American History of Guns, written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, will run from April 14th through April 23rd.

All shows will begin at 8pm. Ample municipal parking is available. Tickets are $15 and available at the door or online. Schwartz's daring, dramatic script provides an abbreviated history of guns in America from 1607 to present day, examining gun culture from its inception - and the people affected by it.



The cast features Kerstyn Desjardin, Michael Thurber, Daniel Martin, Katherine Cook, Bailey Duarte, Derek Laurendeau, Emily Lamarre, Amber Serra, and Timothy Delisle. The show runs for about 2 hours (including intermission).



Now in their 15th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the pre-eminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.