Photo Flash: Trinity Repertory Company Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Trinity Repertory Company presents Little Shop of Horrors. Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky. Performances run April 11 - May 12.
Tickets are on sale by phone at (401) 351-4242, online at www.TrinityRep.com, or in person at the theater's box office at 201 Washington Street, Providence.
Trinity Rep's 54thseason is sponsored by Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA).
Photo Credit: Mark Turek
Rebecca Gibel (left) as Audrey, Jude Sandy as Seymour, and Stephen Berenson as Mr. Mushnik
Ted Chylack as the Plant Puppeteer, Rachael Warren as the voice of Audrey Two, and Jude Sandy as Seymour
Rebecca Gibel as Audrey with Ted Chylack as the plant puppeteer.
Stephen Thorne (front) as Orin Scrivello, DDS with the Urchin Girls in the background, CarlA Martinez, Kedren Spencer, and Elexis Morton
Stephen Berenson (front) and the Urchin girls in the background, CarlA Martinez, Elexis Morton, and Kedren Spencer
Rebecca Gibel as Audrey and Jude Sandy as Seymour.
Jude Sandy as Seymour, with the cast of Little Shop of Horrors.
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors
Urchin Girls, CarlA Martinez, Kedren Spencer, and Elexis Morton