EARTH, WIND & FIRE Comes to PPAC in December

EARTH, WIND & FIRE, the legendary music group known for hits like the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove,” the timeless dance classic “September” and the heartfelt “Reasons,” will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 7:30P.

Tickets for EARTH, WIND & FIRE start at $67.50; ticket prices are inclusive of all applicable fees and are subject to change without notice. $1 from each ticket sale will be donated to charity. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the planet, EARTH, WIND & FIRE charted a history that will live on forever. They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making EARTH, WIND & FIRE one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY® Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, EARTH, WIND & FIRE were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington, DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

The music of EARTH, WIND & FIRE is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, EARTH, WIND & FIRE ’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joyful and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. Their catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

