DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN to Open at Head Trick Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. Korczak and the Children will run at Head Trick Theatre from August 14 through August 24. The show is written by Erwin Sylvanus, translated by George E. Wellwarth, and directed by Rebecca Maxfield.

Four actors try to tell the story of Janusz Korczak, a Jewish doctor killed by the Nazis after refusing to abandon the orphaned children in his care. But how can they put themselves in the mindset of the Holocaust’s victims – or its villains? “What’s it to you what happened in Poland in 1940 and 1942? It’s a long way from here to Poland,” wrote Erwin Sylvanus in this metatheatrical drama from 1957 – but in 2025 the problem of how to confront this atrocious truth through art is only more timely.

ABOUT HEAD TRICK THEATRE

Head Trick Theatre is a performing group based in Providence, RI that puts on innovative productions of classic plays with a focus on the importance of liveness. Recent productions include The Lucky Chance, Aphra Behn's riotous sex farce satirizing marriage, money, and misogyny, and R.U.R., Karel Čapek's farsighted thriller about robot rights. "Head Trick Theatre is clearly fighting above its weight in Providence’s theatrical ecosystem...such bold choices have led to creative accomplishments and no shortage of accolades." --Bob Abelman of The Boston Globe/Motif Magazine

Dr. Korczak and the Children opens Head Trick's 2025-26 season "Love and Truth": a season about who we love, and what the limits of that love are. Design for Living will follow in November and Agnes de Castro in March.

