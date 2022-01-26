Comedian Bert Kreischer Adds Second Show at PPAC in April

Due to popular demand, award-winning comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer has added a second show at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:30P, as part of his Berty Boy Relapse Tour. Bert's first PPAC performance starts at 7P on Friday, April 1.



Tickets for Bert's 9:30P show go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 28 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $99.75 - $39.75; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



All guests aged 12 and over must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card (digital photo or hard copy of vaccination card accepted), along with a photo ID to the theatre. If a guest is unable to vaccinate, they must bring printed or digital proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance's start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen (rapid) test taken within 6 hours of the performance's start time. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted. PPAC does not provide on-site COVID-19 testing.



All guests, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking). Details are available at https://www.ppacri.org/healthandsafety



For more information, visit bertbertbert.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.





About Bert Kreischer

BERT KREISCHER is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. His most recent stand up special "Hey Big Boy", as well as "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX. Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Between his four stand-up specials, his two podcasts: "Bertcast," and "2 Bears 1 Cave," his Netflix show: "The Cabin," and his book Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang). Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) and is currently in post-production. Bert also hosts, "The Go Big Show" on TBS, an extreme talent show with celebrity judges, which is airing now on Thursdays at 9P.



In 2020, Bert launched The Berty Boy Tour, where he did shows in even larger venues across the country; the tour was halted due to the pandemic. Bert then launched his Hot Summer Nights Tour, being the first comedian to tour drive-in movie theatres around the nation. He sold out every show and reached the number 1 spot on Pollstar ticket sales, receiving the Damn The Torpedoes: 2020-2021 Touring Artist award, "providing a chance for fans eager to experience live shows again" (Pollstar). In 2021, Bert was honored by Variety with the Creative Impact in Comedy award, to celebrate his continued success and impressive innovation, quoting his sincere nature that his "success isn't a surprise...and he couldn't be anything, but himself" (Variety). Kreischer recently launched The Berty Boy Relapse Tour picking back up from where he left his tour pre-pandemic.