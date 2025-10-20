Cast and Creative Team Set For Wilbury Group's OCTET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wilbury Theatre Group has announced the cast and creative team of the Rhode Island premiere of Octet, a chamber choir musical by Dave Malloy, directed by Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short, with musical direction by Milly Massey.

The cast features Chelsea Aubert, Jenna Benzinger, Alexander Boyle, Jason Cabral, Michael Yussef Greene, Jason Quinn, Helena Tafuri, and Naomi Tyler, with set design by Monica Shinn, sound and light design by Andy Russ, costume design by Dustin Thomas, and choreography by Ali Kenner Brodsky.

Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding New Musical, Octet is a hauntingly original musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. The production runs December 4 - 21, 2025. Tickets, ranging from $10 - $55 are now on sale.

Octet is a spellbinding chamber choir musical that dives into the digital abyss as eight internet addicts grapple with everything from online dating to Candy Crush to conspiracy theories on the dark web. Sung entirely a cappella, Octet blends razor-sharp contemporary critique with haunting harmonies and asks us to wonder what's really at stake every time we engage with the glow of our phones.

"With Octet, Dave Malloy has created a piece of musical theater that feels both timeless and urgently of this moment," said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "We were so fortunate to share Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 with our audiences during our 2021/22 Season, and it's thrilling for us to now be the first to bring this very different, intricate, a cappella story to Rhode Island. I can't wait to invite audiences into a musical meditation on connection, isolation, and the strange poetry of our digital lives."