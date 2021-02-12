BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPAC's Arts Showcase

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has announced that BankNewport is the title sponsor for PPAC's Arts Showcase series.

The 2020/2021 Arts Showcase series is being offered virtually to Rhode Island students in elementary and middle schools. The series has included performances by David Gonzalez and Step Afrika!. Upcoming offerings include:

Ryan P. Casey's "Tap Into History"

March 1 - 12, 2021

March 1 - 12, 2021 BoSoma Dance Company's "Stories in Motion"

March 22 - April 5, 2021

March 22 - April 5, 2021 PPAC House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski's

"The Magical Musical Machine" May 3 - 28, 2021

Teachers who are interested in virtually viewing PPAC Arts Showcase performances with their students can download a registration form at

ppacri.org/outreach/arts-showcase or they can request materials from Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, at dbrazil@ppacri.org

"PPAC thanks BankNewport for their generous sponsorship of our Arts Showcase series," said Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. "PPAC's ARTS Showcase is one of our longest running community engagement programs. Each year, more than 10,000 Rhode Island students have experienced the performing arts at PPAC through this program. We are very appreciative that we can continue this experience for students in a virtual format this season!"

"At BankNewport, we take great pride in giving back to our communities, thus our partnership with PPAC to virtually present the Arts Showcase performances is very exciting for us," said BankNewport Executive Vice President/Director of Employee and Community Engagement, Wendy Kagan. "Arts education is very important for all students; it is enriching and inspirational!"