BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPAC's Arts Showcase
The series has included performances by David Gonzalez and Step Afrika!.
J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has announced that BankNewport is the title sponsor for PPAC's Arts Showcase series.The 2020/2021 Arts Showcase series is being offered virtually to Rhode Island students in elementary and middle schools. The series has included performances by David Gonzalez and Step Afrika!. Upcoming offerings include:
- Ryan P. Casey's "Tap Into History"
March 1 - 12, 2021
- BoSoma Dance Company's "Stories in Motion"
March 22 - April 5, 2021
- PPAC House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski's
"The Magical Musical Machine" May 3 - 28, 2021
Teachers who are interested in virtually viewing PPAC Arts Showcase performances with their students can download a registration form at
ppacri.org/outreach/arts-showcase or they can request materials from Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement, at dbrazil@ppacri.org