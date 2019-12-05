WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Coming To The Duke Energy Center

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" are excited to return to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh with their award-winning comedy improv show April 2, 2020 at 8pm in the Meymandi Concert Hall.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages welcome.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10am at the venue box office and www.DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com.





