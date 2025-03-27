Video: Watch a Preview of THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL at Theatre Raleigh

Watch a preview of Theatre Raleigh at The Trip to Bountiful, starring Kim Zimmer, the four-time Daytime Emmy award winning actor of Reva Shayne on "Guiding Light". The new production is now running through April 6th.

The Trip to Bountiful, a Tony Award-winning play by Horton Foote, portrays the poignant journey of Carrie Watts, an elderly Southern woman yearning to return to her hometown in Texas. As she embarks on her adventure, her family pursues her, leading to encounters that illuminate themes of kindness, compassion, and the essence of home. This deeply moving classic captures the complexities of family ties and the nostalgia of one’s roots.