Tony-Nominated Actor David Furr Will Star In PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Raleigh has announced that Broadway veterans David Furr and Jessica Boevers Bogart are part of the cast and crew for the upcoming family-friendly production "Peter and the Starcatcher" from June 11-22, 2025.

The Tony award-winning play upends the century-old story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. Theatre Raleigh's production will star Furr in the lead role of Black Stache. Furr is not only a Tony award nominee for his performance in "Noises Off" but audience members may recognize him for his recent role in the HBO drama, "The Gilded Age." Meanwhile, Bogart has appeared in 10 Broadway shows, including "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Les Misérables."

“At Theatre Raleigh, executive director Lauren Kennedy Brady and I are beyond excited to bring 'Peter and the Starcatcher' to life with the help of two phenomenal Broadway stars," said artistic director Eric Woodall. "These powerhouse artists will be working alongside our amazing local talent in a production that promises to be inventive, hilarious and full of heart. This isn't just a play—it's a high-energy, family-friendly adventure that tells the backstory of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Smee, the Lost Boys and more."

"Peter and the Starcatcher" playfully explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Though not a musical, this play incorporates musical elements to create its magical storytelling. This production uses ingenious stagecraft and imaginative innovation to bring the story to life. Winner of five Tony Awards, "Peter and the Starcatcher" is filled with physical comedy, imaginative staging and pure theatrical magic.

While "Peter and the Starcatcher" is not considered a children's show, it is appropriate for children ages 8 years and older.

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Venue: De Ann S. Jones Theatre, Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27616

Cost: $33-$50

Tickets for each 2025 show can be purchased at https://theatreraleigh.com/.

Comments