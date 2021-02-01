Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild Launches Memberships Today

Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild has announced that membership for organizations and artists goes live today along with all of the other resources the Guild has to offer. The website resource tool will offer a way for members to generate more exposure for themselves and/or their programming, as well as allowing the general user to search the Auditions/Jobs Board for all opportunities in the theater, look for space rentals, and see upcoming events and productions. TLTG is a way to bring this thriving community together and inspire growth. The Guild will also host the area's first peer-adjudicated awards program, The Guild Awards, recognizing and celebrating educational, non-professional, and professional theater. Along with performance and production recognition, The Guild Awards will also offer achievement awards recognizing activism through art!

"I am truly inspired by the passion, commitment, and ingenuity of the triangle theater industry. As a professional actor of 25 years, having worked in countless theaters across the country from Broadway to small market theater companies, I can honestly say that this region is on the front edge of so many important movements within the arts. TLTG is committed to celebrating all we continue to accomplish, as well as help bring awareness of these achievements beyond the borders of the triangle, and set an example to the national stage."- Charlie Brady, Founder of Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild

About Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild:

Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild was established to inspire connectivity and growth within the greater Triangle Region's diverse and passionate theater community. The Guild's mission is to raise up theater companies and artists, as well as audiences that support them by providing different tools that aid in the increased productivity, visibility and recognition of the incredible efforts of this region.

TLTG has been watching how theaters and artists alike have been incredibly resilient and have found ways to offer creative content and expression through this extended 'intermission". As theaters slowing begin to safely re-open and produce theater, TLTG will be here for the community!

For details and more information about Tobacco Leaf Theater Guild and The Guild Awards, visit the TLTG Website at:

www.tobaccoleaftheaterguild.com