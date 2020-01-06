The Gilbert Theater Presents the World Premiere of RUINS

The Gilbert Theater has announced that its next show, Ruins, opens January 24th and shows through February 9th. This brand new work by Montgomery Sutton is being produced for the first time anywhere on The Gilbert Theater stage.

A poignant drama about the past, love's lost and the attempt to understand why, and the destruction wrought by both outside forces and our own actions, "Ruins" stands to help continue the Gilbert's mission of producing little known, or brand new works. Mr. Sutton has a BFA from NYU, and is currently the Master of Revels for Rude Grooms, a New York based Shakespearean company that specializes in Elizabethan style works, education, and training. "Ruins" promises to be a thought-provoking, intimate drama that we can't wait to present on our stage.

To purchase tickets please visit www.GilbertTheater.com or call (910) 678-7186. Ticket prices: $16 adult, $14 Military/Seniors 55+/First Responders/Students, $10 Groups 10+





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You