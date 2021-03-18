Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Thalian Youth Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

The production is adapted by R. N. Sandberg  from the Novel by L.M. Montgomery.

Mar. 18, 2021  
Thalian Youth Theatre presents Anne of Green Gables, streaming March 19 - 28, 2021 and streaming online by Ddemand Mar. 26 - 28, 2021.

The production is adapted by R. N. Sandberg from the Novel by L.M. Montgomery.

In this faithful, unsentimental dramatization of the first part of the beloved classic, Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew request an orphan boy to help work their farm. They are mistakenly sent the high-spirited, red-head named Anne Shirley. Knowing they are ill-equipped to raise a child, Marilla attempts to send Anne back to the orphanage. With Matthew lobbying to keep Anne, Marilla ultimately agrees to let her stay at Green Gables. The trials and tribulations Marilla fears come to pass as Anne insults Marilla's best friend, "loses" Marilla's most cherished brooch, smacks the school's prize pupil with a slate, and inadvertently gets her best friend, Diana, drunk on cherry cordial. She also turns out to be bright, charming, resourceful and full of irresistible imagination. Marilla and Matthew admit she is the best thing that ever happened to them, and Anne comes to understand she is a loved, worthwhile person.

Anne of Green Gables Live Etix Tickets
https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1016751/anne-of-green-gables-wilmington-hannah-block-historic-usocommunity-arts-centerthalian-assoc

Anne of Green Gables Streaming Tickets
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45704


