Steve-O THE BUCKET LIST TOUR Comes To Raleigh's Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts September 12

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour. The star will be at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on September 12.

Every idea on Steve-O's bucket list was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or the faint of heart.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and martinmariettacenter.com.

This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ recommended.

Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous, even if it meant stapling his ball sack to his leg.

After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman.

His relentless attention-whoring ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000.

Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, 'Professional Idiot', and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. He's thrilled to be releasing his new, profoundly multimedia, and wildly explicit comedy special, direct to his fans at steveo.com. It's called "Gnarly", for good reason.

Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 24 million followers and counting, providing an intimate window into his continued antics and colorful life with his fiancee, Lux. He's also got a weekly podcast called Steve-O's Wild Ride! with amazing guests which have included Demi Lovato, Shaquille O'Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk, and more.

Steve-O has never stopped being wild and crazy, but he's definitely evolved. He's been clean and sober for over twelve years now, and developed a genuine love for animals (including the four dogs, two cats, and three goats he and Lux have rescued). Steve-O and Lux have plans to start their own animal sanctuary.