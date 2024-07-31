Spotlight: BULL DURHAM at Theater Raleigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Raleigh will premier Bull Durham, A New Musical at Duke University this September!



Bull Durham, A New Musical is based on the classic MGM film, and tells the story of three lives brought together by America’s two favorite pastimes: baseball and love. Veteran catcher ‘Crash’ Davis has been brought to the Durham Bulls to prepare rookie Ebby Calvin ‘Nuke’ LaLoosh, a hot rod pitcher with a ‘million dollar arm and a five cent head! for the majors. Annie Savoy, self-appointed high priestess and muse of the Bulls, has a hard decision to make – every season she transforms one lucky player from an also-ran to an all-star by sharing with them her wisdom, experience, and bed. The love triangle heats up quickly as each character struggles with their own desires and hopes for what the future holds. Bull Durham is a pitch perfect blend of comedy, drama, and steamy romance.



Bull Durham, A New Musical is written by the film’s original screenwriter, Ron Shelton (writer and director of Bull Durham, White Men Can’t Jump and Tin Cup), who has adapted his screenplay for the musical, which has music and lyrics by Susan Werner. Show is suitable for audiences 13+



Bull Durham, A New Musical will be performed September 10th-28th at Duke University in Reynolds Industries Theater.



All ticketing for Bull Durham, A New Musical will be managed by the Duke University Box Office. For questions or concerns regarding this show, please email tickets@duke.edu or call 919-684-4444

