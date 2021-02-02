Seed Art Share Presents OUR STAGE, YOUR SCREEN: An Evening of Zoom Plays 

Since virtual school, at home meetings, and online dating has become the "new normal," Seed Art Share has joined the virtual madness with its upcoming production of Our Stage, Your Screen: An Evening of Zoom Plays!

In late February, Seed Art Share will present six original plays written for and performed on Zoom. Each short play was written by an outstanding Triangle-based playwright.

Performances will be held on February 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at 7:30 PM ET, and tickets are $10 a person.

The six Zoom plays include:

Survivalism

by Adrienne Pender

Directed by Barbette Hunter

In a world where the pandemic has taken everyone, two women have found each other on Zoom. Do they risk it all to join one another in-person or do they stay in their bubbles?

Near Kisses

by Tamara Kissane

Directed by Aurelia Belfield

How do we grow closer from a distance? Near Kisses is a tender interlude between Mariah and Zachary who refuse to let a screen derail their love.

I Looked You Up

by Ian Finley

Directed by Ian Finley

In the old novels, lost loves stayed lost. Now, we have Zoom.

Benchmarks

by Rebecca Bossen

Directed by Rebecca Bossen

A barely-keeping-it-together mom and an equally overwhelmed occupational therapist attempt to navigate the (im)possibilities of virtual learning. Also...there may be puppets?

There's No Place Like Home by Lorelei Canne

Directed by Renee Wimberley

The Garland Road Elementary Drama Club presents The Wizard of Oz. We hope.

When the S*** Hits the Fan

by Allan Maule

Directed by Tara Williams

How to train for the apocalypse without leaving your apartment

This production was funded in part by the United Arts Council's New Generations Grant.

