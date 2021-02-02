Seed Art Share Presents OUR STAGE, YOUR SCREEN: An Evening of Zoom Plays
Performances will be held on February 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at 7:30 PM ET.
Since virtual school, at home meetings, and online dating has become the "new normal," Seed Art Share has joined the virtual madness with its upcoming production of Our Stage, Your Screen: An Evening of Zoom Plays!
In late February, Seed Art Share will present six original plays written for and performed on Zoom. Each short play was written by an outstanding Triangle-based playwright.
Performances will be held on February 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at 7:30 PM ET, and tickets are $10 a person.
The six Zoom plays include:
Survivalism
by Adrienne Pender
Directed by Barbette Hunter
In a world where the pandemic has taken everyone, two women have found each other on Zoom. Do they risk it all to join one another in-person or do they stay in their bubbles?
Near Kisses
by Tamara Kissane
Directed by Aurelia Belfield
How do we grow closer from a distance? Near Kisses is a tender interlude between Mariah and Zachary who refuse to let a screen derail their love.
I Looked You Up
by Ian Finley
Directed by Ian Finley
In the old novels, lost loves stayed lost. Now, we have Zoom.
Benchmarks
Directed by Rebecca Bossen
A barely-keeping-it-together mom and an equally overwhelmed occupational therapist attempt to navigate the (im)possibilities of virtual learning. Also...there may be puppets?
There's No Place Like Home by Lorelei Canne
Directed by Renee Wimberley
The Garland Road Elementary Drama Club presents The Wizard of Oz. We hope.
When the S*** Hits the Fan
by Allan Maule
Directed by Tara Williams
How to train for the apocalypse without leaving your apartment
This production was funded in part by the United Arts Council's New Generations Grant.
Boilerplate: Seed Art Share is presenting Our Stage, Your Screen: An Evening of Zoom Plays "Live and Online" on February 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th at 7:30 PM ET! Tickets are $10 a person and can be purchased at https://seedartshare.org/our-stage%3A-your-screen