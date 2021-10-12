Pure Life Theatre Presents WILEY AND THE HAIRY MAN

Pure Life Theatre presents Suzan Zeder's Wiley and the Hairy Man, a family-friendly story that is perfect for the spooky season!

Deep in the Tombigbee swamp, this classic tale of a very young boy with a very big fear is brought to new and vibrant life in Wiley and the Hairy Man.

The story centers around a young boy named Wiley (Nate Branscomb) and his conjure-woman mother (Verlene Oates), a faithful dog (Acacia Howard), and the Hairy Man (Dylan Bailey) who haunts Wiley's days and dreams.

A chorus of swamp creatures made up of teens and local professionals (including Chanda Branch, Deb Royals, Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart, Lynne Gore-Ford, and Samantha Ford) creates various locations in sound and movement as Wiley sets forth alone to face fears and to conquer lack of self-confidence. The magic of this play is not fairy dust-it is soil, the magic of survival, the magic of the earth and mud of the swamp.

Acclaimed playwright Suzan Zeder's storytelling deepens the characters, intensifies the excitement, and creates the mysterious magic of the swamp.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.purelifetheatre.com/buy-tickets are $7.00 for general admission and $3.00 for audience members aged 12 and younger.

*This is part of Pure Life Theatre's Theatre For Young Audiences programming and will be acted by a cast made up of local professionals and talented teens!

Pure Life Theatre will be hosting its 2nd Annual Fall Festival on October 24th from 5:00-8:00 PM on the Pure Life Theatre Open Air Stage.

The Festival will include a staged reading of Seed Art Share's Trick-or-Treat, Mr. McGregor!, a performance from United Strings of Color, two not-to-spooky tellings of NC Ghost Stories, and a bewitching musical performance from the three witches themselves... Chanda Branch, Aya Wallace, and Emily Steinhoff James!

There will be hot chocolate and cookies and Halloween candy as well as arts and crafts activities and take-home projects! General admission is $5.00. Tickets available at the door.