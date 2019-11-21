Photo Flash: Take a Look at Production Photos From RAGTIME at PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers Repertory Company presents Zi Alikhan's innovative staging of Ragtime, the musical by Terrance McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens. Ragtime stars Hamilton's Fergie L. Philippe and Theatre Raleigh's Lauren Kennedy and began previews last night (Nov 20). With press opening on Saturday, November 23 at 8:00pm, the show runs through December 15.

Nominated for thirteen Tony Awards including Best Musical, this triumphant masterpiece bursts forth with show-stopping splendor and unbridled passion. Prepare to be swept away by the diverse rhythms of the turn of the 20th century as three intersecting narratives capture the rich complexity of the American experiment past, present, and future. Cultures clash, people change, and hope shines in the darkness.





