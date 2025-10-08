ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Comes to Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Raleigh will continue its 2025 season with "Once on This Island," the Tony Award-winning Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale "The Little Mermaid" from Nov. 12-23, 2025.

Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, the musical tells the story of a girl rescued from a disastrous storm by four gods, and begins this breathtaking story of Black joy and sorrow, the aftermath of colonization and isolation and the triumph of love against all forces. The musical was written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and debuted on Broadway in 1990; its 2017 production won a Tony Award for Best Revival.

"Experience the magic of Theatre Raleigh's professional production of 'Once on This Island' — a vibrant, Caribbean-inspired fairy tale for all ages," said Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh's artistic director. "This Tony Award–winning musical by the team behind 'Ragtime' celebrates the transformative power of love and the importance of storytelling across generations. Featuring a dynamic cast of Broadway stars and some of Raleigh's best performers, this one-act fable bursts with color, joyous music and exhilarating dancing. Don't miss this heartwarming celebration of love, hope and community!"

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company recognized for its high-caliber musicals, dramas and concert series featuring Broadway stars and exceptional local talent. "Once on This Island" is no different. Amaya White will play Ti Moune, the peasant girl rescued from the storm by four gods—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, demon of Death. White was a national tour cast member in "Six," the hit Broadway musical about Henry VIII's six wives. Playing opposite White is Lucas Hinds Babcock, who plays Ti Moune's love interest, Daniel. Babcock played the roles of Laurens and Phillip in the national tour of "Hamilton."

Among the North Carolina-based cast members are:

Gerard M. Williams (shown above left), a Durham native, as Ti Moune's adoptive father, Tonton Julian. Williams has been a national tour cast member in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "My Fair Lady" and "The Color Purple."

Tara Lashan Clinkscales (shown above middle) in the role of the goddess Asaka and whom Theatre Raleigh fans will remember as Nurse Norma in "Waitress." She also was a cast member in the off-Broadway production of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball."

Asali Smith (shown above right), a 12-year-old from Raleigh, as Little Ti Moune. She recently performed in Theatre Raleigh ACT's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The remaining cast includes: Shayla Brielle G. as goddess Erzulie; Natasha Gore as Mama Euralie; Sai Graham as Armand; Anne-Sophie Hill as Andrea; Parris Lewis as Papa Ge; Okisha Reneé Wells as Agwe; Clayton Mack III as Little Boy; and Jarreau Foster Rhyne as Little Girl. The swings will be Anaiya Adwaters and Kaleb Bell.

The creative team includes Director Christopher D. Betts, Choreographer Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Music Director Brian Whitted, Scenic and Costume Designer Stephanie Bahniuk, Sound Designer Cameron Fitzpatrick, Property Designer Lora McIntosh, Lighting Designer Jeremy Diamond, Hair and Wig Designer Tenel Dorsey, Associate Director Ashley Coia, Production Stage Manager LaNeisha Brown Farrar and Assistant Stage Manager Caroline 'ODee' O'Dekirk.