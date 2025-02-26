MACBETH and More Set for PlayMakers Repertory Company 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PlayMakers Repertory Company has revealed its 2025/26 season. From high-stakes drama to heartwarming humor, this season will feature powerful performances and unforgettable stories.

Among the season's highlights, Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch will take center stage as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare's Macbeth, alongside acclaimed guest actor Ron Menzel (Les Liaisons Dangerousness, Parisian Woman) as Macbeth. This electrifying production will explore the seductive pull of power and fate in a bold new way.

The season will also bring Hollywood star power to Chapel Hill, as Emmy-nominated actor Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Shameless) and Beth Grant (The Mindy Project, Little Miss Sunshine) join the cast of Steel Magnolias, the beloved Southern classic celebrating friendship, laughter, and resilience.

Rounding out the season are:

The Royale by Marco Ramirez - gripping drama follows a champion who dares to break barriers and battle for victory in and out of the ring.

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe - A fierce, funny, and deeply human look at a girls' high school soccer team navigating life, friendship, and competition.

You Can't Take It With You - The heartwarming, madcap classic that reminds us to love boldly, embrace joy, and live on our own terms.

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth - A sweet, moving exploration of trust, transformation, and the unexpected ways we find each other.

"We're so excited to engage our audiences in a truly knockout season of theatre that moves!" says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch. "From what you see on stage to how you feel after the curtain falls- expect thrilling experiences that will transport your heart, mind, and imagination. I also love that the 2025/26 season will highlight the brilliant talents of our resident company alongside some incredibly exciting guest artists on stage and off!"

