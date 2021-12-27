Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Theatre Raleigh's PEACE OF CLAY Leads Best Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 59%

Maggie Hatfield - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 41%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 41%

Kishara McKnight - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 21%

Victoria J. Bender - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 12%

Jenny Mitchell - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 7%

LeGrande Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Dorothy Austin-Harrell - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Stacey Herrison - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 5%

Dorothy Austin-Harrell - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 50%

Tim Seib - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Lormarev Jones - BEEHIVE - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - OH WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 12%

Eric Woodall - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Aurelia Belfield - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 37%

Dustin Britt - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 18%

Patrick Torres - THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 11%

Renee Nixon - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 9%

Jenny Latimer - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Jerome Davis - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 8%

Ana Radalescu - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 6%

Jordan Lichtenheld - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre 33%

Charlie Brady - LIVING ROOM LIVE! - Theatre Raleigh 26%

Stan Zimmerman - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 22%

Charlie Brady - SIPS & SCRIPTS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Capital Arts Theater Guild 19%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 39%

David Ray - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 24%

Tres Bruce - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 23%

Charlie Brady - NEITHER ONE OF US - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 43%

Jeremy Diamond - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 28%

Samuel Rushen - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 13%

Chris Popowich - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 10%

Andrew Parks - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 38%

Huck Borden - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 15%

Averi Zimmermann - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Stephen Roten - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 9%

Rose Higgins - BEEHIVE - RLT 6%

Sarah Smith - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Angela Travino - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Krystina Alabado - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Christopher Gurr - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Kyle Taylor Parker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Adam Jacobs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Christine Sherrill - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Kyma Lassiter - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 13%

Lilly Nelson - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 13%

Simon Kaplan - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 10%

Trevor Johnson - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Kimmy Fiorentino - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 8%

Myles Walker - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Rasool Jahan - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Nat Sherwood - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 4%

Amy (White) Pridgen - THIS WONDERFUL LIFT - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Melissa Macleod - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Kevin Roberg - BALLOONACY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Laura Lillian Baggett - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Preston Campbell - NINE LIVES - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Dana Marks - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Rosemary Richards - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 2%

Jennifer Daly - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 32%

Mindy Sterling - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 16%

Dustin Britt - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaboration 15%

Arnetia Walker - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 14%

Emelia 'MeMe' Cowans - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 14%

Jess Jones-Gausla - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaborations 9%

Best Play

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 39%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 14%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 11%

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 8%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 7%

BALLOONACY - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 52%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 23%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 15%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 32%

Becca Johnson - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 23%

Becca Johnson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 14%

Joshua Martin - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 11%

Nadir Bey - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 10%

Chris Bernier - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Nadir Bey - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Alexander Collins - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 30%

Nikolas Parnell - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 20%

Eric Alexander Collins - 9 TO 5 - NCT 17%

Eric Alexander Collins - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 17%

Eric Alexander Collins - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 13%

Eric Alexander Collins - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company 53%

OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 25%

CAROLINA COUNTRY CABARET - Temple Theatre Company 13%

NEITHER ONE OF US - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Best Streaming Play

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 30%

YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 20%

FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 16%

ANTIGONE - Clark Collaborations 13%

OUR STAGE YOUR SCREEN - Seed Art Share 12%

THE ILLUMINATI IN DRAMA LIBRE - Brave New Classics 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 31%

Addison Long - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 31%

Ty Shull - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Melvin Gray, Jr. - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Alexandra Finazzio - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 5%

Faith Jones - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Averi Zimmermann - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Rebecca Clarke - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 3%

George Jack - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Sarah Smith - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Becca Clark - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 31%

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 13%

Lauren Foster Lee - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Kathy Day - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Tori Jewell - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Jessica Flemming - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 7%

Germona Sharp - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 7%

Jesse Gephart - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Rachel Pottern Nunn - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 5%

Rasool Jahan - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Douglas Kapp - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre 55%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - PlayMakers Repertory Company 29%

I AND YOU - Burning Coal Theatre 16%