Spotlight: GATSBY'S PROHIBITION PARTY at Theatre Raleigh

Coming next week is Gatsby's Prohibition Party, an immersive show and cocktail experience! Embark on a journey back in time where you’ll have the chance to dance along side Daisy Buchanan, listen to firsthand accounts from Nick Carraway, and even meet the enigmatic Jay Gatsby himself.

Three specialty cocktails will be crafted and served for the attendees who dare to step into the Roaring Twenties, where intrigue and drama swirl amidst red-hot rhythms, flowing champagne, and bootleg liquor.

Join us April 24th-28th for an experience that promises to whisk you away to the dazzling world of “The Great Gatsby” – after all, it’s the twenties, Old Sport!

*This is event is 21+ and a valid ID must be presented at check in.

