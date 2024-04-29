Burning Coal Theatre to Present WAIT TIL YOU SEE THIS! 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Wait Til You See This! 2024, its Second Stage Series of collaborations with emerging artists. This year’s productions include Home (written by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Jade Arnold; co-production with Pure Life Theatre), Radio (written by Al Smith, directed by Lucy Jane Atkinson), Ex-Boyfriends (written by Dani Coan, directed by Amelia Lumpkin and Barbette Hunter), and A House (After Ibsen’s Ghosts) (written by Lucius Robinson and Jerome Davis, directed by Jerome Davis).

The four plays will run in repertory, June 5 – 23, 2024 at Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. For additional information, visit us at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/ or call 919.834.4001.

Radio by Al Smith will perform Wednesday, June 5th, Thursday, June 13th, and Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 8th and Sunday, June 16th at 4:30 pm; and Sunday, June 23rd at 2:00 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/ .

Ex-Boyfriends by Dani Coan performs Thursday, June 6th, Friday, June 7th, and Wednesday, June 12th at 7:30 pm; Saturday June 15th, and Sunday, June 23rd at 4:30 pm; and Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/.

A House (After Ibsen’s Ghosts) by Lucius Richardson and Jerome Davis performs Saturday, June 8th and Saturday, June 15th at 2 pm; Sunday, June 9th and Saturday, June 22nd at 4:30 pm; Friday, June 14th and Friday, June 21st at 7:30 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at https://burningcoal.org/second-stage/ .

Home by Samm-Art Williams, will perform Saturday, June 8th, Sunday, June 9th, Friday, June 14th, and Thursday, June 20th at 7:30 pm; Saturday, June 15th and Sunday, June 23rd at 2:00 pm at Burning Coal Theater. Tickets are $20-$32.50 and available for purchase at https://www.purelifetheatre.com/buy-tickets.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Play Broadway Games