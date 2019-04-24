KC And The Sunshine Band Come To Ovens Auditorium

Ovens Auditorium will host KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, April 14, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, at all Ticketmaster outlets or at the Bojangles' Coliseum Box Office located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Tickets start at $42 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. A direct link to purchase tickets can be found here.



KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey - KC for short - developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving us an impressive string of hits like "Get Down Tonight," "That's The Way (I Like It)" and "Shake Your Booty." With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70's and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.



KC and the Sunshine Band play over 100 live shows annually, circling the country and playing dates regularly throughout Europe, Australia and South America. In 2008, KC celebrated 35 years entertaining us, writing songs, performing around the world and he has no intention of stopping. KC's songs have stood the test of time and you can ask any one of the thousands of fans who spend the entire concert on their feet, dancing and shaking their booty.







