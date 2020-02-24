'In My Life - Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles' Coming to the Duke Energy Center

In My Life - A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles is the nationally touring musical biography of the Beatles through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein, featuring the live music of renowned tribute band, Beatles For Sale. The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades. In My Life comes to the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, March 9 at 7:30 pm.

More than just a Beatles tribute concert, In My Life gives the audience a chance to "be there" at pivotal moments in the extraordinary career of the Beatles: Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club, The Ed Sullivan Show, Shea Stadium, Abbey Road Studios and the final live performance on the rooftop of their Apple Corp offices. With manager Brian Epstein serving as narrator, In My Life allows the audience to get a glimpse inside the world of the Beatles from their point of view, as well as hear some of the greatest songs ever written. Historical settings such as the Cavern Club are established on stage with videos and images which play behind the actors and musicians on a video screen.

With their tight harmonies, flawless renditions, custom-tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to detail, they recreate the magic of the Beatles, including the Fab Four's cheeky personalities and familiar onstage banter. In My Life takes the audience back to February 1964 when America watched the Beatles for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show, playing "I Want To Hold Your Hand." Progressing through their various musical stages, the audience re-experiences the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, the creation of the haunting "Blackbird" and the raucous rock and roll of "Revolution."



The production portrays the Beatles-John Lennon (Jonathon Fickes), Paul McCartney (Joshua Jones), George Harrison (Robert Berg) and Ringo Starr (Richard Lewis)-as authentically as possible, from their singing to the myriad of guitars used throughout the band's decade-long career. Listening to songs like "Penny Lane" or "I Want To Hold Your Hand" from this tribute band is almost like listening to the original icons themselves. The cast members are age appropriate for the Beatles, between 19 - 30 years of age.

"The show delivers!" said the L.A. Times. "If you see one tribute show, see this one - smart and loads of fun," said the O.C. Register. "This is the ticket for you," said the Idaho Statesman. "The most original of all the shows on the Beatles," San Diego Theatre Review.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories