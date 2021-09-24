Hasan Minhaj Second Show Added At DPAC in February

By popular demand, an additional show for Hasan Minhaj The King's Jester has been added at DPAC on February 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Tickets are on sale Friday, September 24th at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in October 2018. The series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and was recognized for a 2020 Television Academy Honor.



In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host the following year and remained on the show through August 2018.

Guests under the age of 13 are not allowed at this performance.

Hasan Minhaj has partnered with Yondr for all of his events.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cell phones, cameras or recording devices, including smart watches, will not be allowed at this event.

Upon arrival, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests may maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone using a cell phone in the seating area will be immediately removed from the theater.

All pouches and equipment will be sanitized prior to individual use. The Yondr staff are trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene.

To avoid waiting in lines before or after the event to obtain and return Yondr pouches, please consider leaving your phone in your car or at home.

Please note, mobile entry will not be available for this event. All tickets must either be printed at home prior to arrival or picked up at will call on the night of the show.