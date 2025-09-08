DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, & More Set For Theatre Raleigh 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Raleigh has announced its 2026 season, a lineup that brings Broadway blockbusters, site-specific productions, and holiday favorites to Triangle audiences. The season includes three-week runs of Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away, alongside a site-specific staging of The Hunchback of Notre Dame in downtown Raleigh’s historic Vintage Church. Season subscriptions go on sale to current subscribers on September 9, 2025, and to the general public on September 11.

“Our 2026 season has it all—epic Broadway blockbusters, a site-specific gothic masterpiece and sparkling comedies for the spooky season and holidays!” said Producing Artistic Director Eric Woodall. “Whether you're moved by the humanity and soaring showstoppers of Come From Away and Dear Evan Hansen, thrilled by The Hunchback of Notre Dame in the historic Vintage Church, or ready to laugh through Dracula and toast the holidays with Miss Bennet, Theatre Raleigh is your home for extraordinary professional theatre all year long.”

2026 Season Lineup

Come From Away

April 1–19, 2026 at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers stranded in Newfoundland after 9/11. With book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show is a joyous celebration of kindness and community.

Dear Evan Hansen

June 3–21, 2026 at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

The Broadway phenomenon from Pasek and Paul follows a high school senior’s struggle to belong in a digital world. With its Grammy-winning score, the show explores hope, heartbreak, and the courage to be seen.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

August 12–15, 2026 at Vintage Church, Moore Square

Staged in partnership with the North Carolina Master Chorale, this epic adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel and the Disney film features music by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. The site-specific production will take place in the soaring Gothic architecture of Raleigh’s Vintage Church.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

October 21–November 1, 2026 at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, this madcap reimagining of Bram Stoker’s classic is packed with lightning-fast costume changes, ridiculous twists, and comedic bite.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

December 9–20, 2026 at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s sequel to Pride and Prejudice brings the Bennet sisters together for a holiday celebration full of romance, wit, and festive cheer.

Tickets & Subscriptions

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Saturday–Sunday.

Season subscriptions are now available:

Dress Circle (Preferred Seating): $285

Adult Gallery: $230

Discounts available for students, military veterans, and accessible seating.

Subscriptions can be purchased at theatreraleigh.com. Single tickets go on sale March 2, 2026.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC. The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be staged at Vintage Church, 118 S. Person St., Raleigh, NC.