DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour 2022 Coming To Raleigh With A Brand-New Show In February!

America's favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022." The tour will stop in Raleigh at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on February 27, 2022.

This year's all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced (*lineup subject to change). Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, "After not being able to tour last year, we're all so excited to bring the "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour" back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I'm especially looking forward to this year's tour because we also get to celebrate our show's amazing 30th Season."

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" go on sale starting Friday, October 8th at 10am. Tickets are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, ticketmaster.com, and by phone 1-800-982-2787. VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities will be available through dwtstour.com.

"Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022" is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.