Cast Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers Repertory Company has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors, bringing a fresh and dynamic ensemble to the beloved cult-classic musical comedy. This delightfully devious tale of love, ambition, and a bloodthirsty plant will take the stage at PlayMakers' Paul Green Theatre, promising an electrifying and immersive theatrical experience for audiences.

Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening) leads the cast as the meek and loveable florist Seymour, and Maya Jacobson (Fidler Afn Dakh, Off-Broadway) plays the sweet and hopeful Audrey. Jeffrey Blair Cornell, a PlayMakers company member, plays the gruff but caring Mushnik, while Micaela Shanyce Bundy lends her powerhouse vocals to the enigmatic and carnivorous Audrey II.

Soraiah Williams (Ronnette), Shayla Brielle G. (Crystal), and Breia Kelley (Chiffon) will play the dazzling trio of street-smart urchins, bringing their signature harmonies and attitude to the production. Jim Bray will play Orin Scrivello, DDS, and others, injecting his signature comedic flair into the show. Elizabeth Dye and Matthew Donahue will round out the cast, bringing their skills to the ensemble and puppeteering of the infamous Audrey II.

With an infectious score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, Little Shop of Horrors is a high-energy spectacle that has captivated audiences for decades. PlayMakers' production will feature bold new design elements and a dynamic staging, ensuring a fresh take on this cult classic.

