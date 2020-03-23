Burning Coal Theatre Company Will Present the 19TH AMENDMENT PROJECT

Burning Coal Theatre Company has announced that it will present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today. Performance dates are August 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 & 29 at 7:30 pm and August 23 & 30 at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 apiece and may be obtained by calling 919.834.4001 or visiting us at www.burningcoal.org.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Becca Blackwell, Bekah Brunstetter, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Amanda Duarte, Christine Evans, Magdalena Gomez, Holly Hughes, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Karen Malpede, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate R. Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma, Shay Youngblood, and Ariel Ztn.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Clare Bayley is a UK based writer whose plays include After The Peace (longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize 2019); Family Trees (Bolton Octagon and Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough) The Enchantment (National Theatre London), Blue Sky (Hampstead Theatre, London and Burning Coal, Raleigh NC), Pixel Dust (Assembly, Edinburgh), On The March (Oxford Playhouse) and The Container (Edinburgh, London, Toronto, Melbourne, Rome - and Burning Coal, Raleigh NC).

Hannah Benitez, NYC, represented by Elaine Devlin Literary. Upcoming: Gringolandia- Zoetic Stage and Untitled- Miami New Drama. Recent: Dike - The New Work Theatre Workshop, Director Tatiana Pandiani 2050 Fellowship Project & developmental production with Urbanite Theatre. Adaptive Radiation-Denizen Theater, Ashe In Johannesburg- Burning Coal Theatre. End of the Exodus selected for the High Desert Play Development Workshop with Southwest Theatre Company in Las Cruces NM, workshop and consideration for the 2021/22 season. @hannahbenitezzz

Susana Cook is an Argentinean-born New York-based experimental performance artist who has been writing and producing original work for over 20 years. An iconic figure of the East Village art scene from the mid 1990's to the present, she has presented over 17 original plays at Dixon Place, P.S. 122, W.O.W Cafe Theater, Ubu Rep and The Kitchen, among others. Her ensemble plays and monologues irreverently, boldly and cleverly tackle racism, homophobia, classism, and animal rights.

Tamara Kissane is a Durham based playwright and podcast host of The Artists' Soapbox. Her stage-plays have been produced by both hands theatre company, Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern and Women's Theatre Festival. Her stage-plays, The New Colossus and Master Builder were commissioned and performed by Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern in 2016 & 2018. She is the host of Artist Soapbox, a weekly podcast featuring original audio fiction and interviews with Triangle/NC artists about their creative process. She has worked with University Theatre at NC State, Manbites Dog Theater, The ArtsCenter in Carrboro, Duke Theatre Studies, Transactors Improv, Summer Sisters, Little Green Pig Theatrical Concern, Archipelago and both hands theatre company. She is the current Piedmont Laureate.

Carrie Knowles has published four novels, (Lillian's Garden, Ashoan's Rug, A Garden Wall in Provence, and The Inevitable Past), a collection of short fiction (Black Tie Optional) a memoir (The Last Childhood), and a writing workbook (A Self-Guided Workbook and Gentle Tour on Learning How to Write). She writes a regular personal perspectives column for Psychology Today: Shifting Forward. She was the 2014 North Carolina Piedmont Laureate in Short Fiction.

Karen Malpede is co-Founder, Writer/director for Theatre Three Collaborative and author/director of 19 plays, two of which are currently in development: Other Than We and Blue Valiant, to star Kathleen Chalfant. Recent: Dinner During Yemen, part of "Imagine: Yemen" at The Irene Diamond Signature Theater, 2018, publication Kenyon Review, Oct, 2018; Extreme Whether, LaMama, 2018, Paris ARTCOP21, 2015, Theater for the New City, 2014; The Beekeeper's Daughter, Theater for the New City, 2016 (revival), premiered 1995 at the Festival of World Drama, Veroli, Italy. " Her seven books include Plays in Time: The Beekeeper's Daughter, Prophecy, Another Life, Extreme Whether (Intellect, 2017), editor: Acts of War: Iraq & Afghanistan in Seven Plays (Northwestern, 2011), A Monster Has Stolen the Sun and Other Plays (Marlboro, 1987), editor: Women in Theater: Compassion & Hope (Drama Book, 1984).

Ruth Margraff wrote 6 critically acclaimed martial arts operas with the late composer Fred Ho for the Apollo, Guggenheim Museum, LaMama, and the Brooklyn Academy Of Music. Her recent writing includes: Mirror Butterfly her jazz opera for climate refugees with Afro Yaqui Music Collective at New Hazlett Theater (Pittsburgh), Kennedy Center Millenium Stage (DC), National Ensemble Theater plenary (Tucson), 1st Mesopotamian Water Forum (Kurdistan, Iraq), and released on Innova Records at Red Rooster/Ginny's and the National Jazz Museum (Harlem); Temptation of the Fresh Voluptuous for the Nisville Jazz Teatrski Festival (Serbia), Red Tape/Art Institute Ballroom (Chicago), Coe Marquis Series Sinclair Stage (Iowa); and haiku for Bella Gaia with NASA holographic imagery. With her Café Antarsia Ensemble she wrote Previously Blue, Three Graces, Wellspring, Judges 19: Black Lung Exhaling which have toured all over the US and internationally. Ruth has received awards from Rockefeller, McKnight, NEA, and Fulbright foundations, etc. She is a tenured Professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. https://bakerartist.org/node/23709

Kate R. Morris is a playwright currently at large between Montana and Mexico. Her plays and performances have been hosted at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Columbia College Chicago, Chicago's RhinoFest, the Mid-America Theatre Conference, the Old Marquer Theater in New Orleans and with BetweenTheLines Theatre in Missoula, MT. Her writing can be read in Funny Looking Dog Quarterly, Present Tense Pamphlets (Northwestern University Press) and at Infinity's Kitchen, among others.



MJ Perrin's plays have been produced throughout the United States. She's a Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Awardee for Playwriting and a former member of the New Perspective Theatre Company's Women's Work Short Play Lab in New York City where her short play, Stepping Through Blood, was produced. Perrin received her MFA in Theatre Arts from Towson University, where she is an Adjunct Professor III. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.

Prageeta Sharma is the author of the poetry collections Grief Sequence (Wave Books, 2019), Undergloom (Fence Books, 2013), Infamous Landscapes (Fence Books, 2007), The Opening Question (Fence Books, 2004), which won the 2004 Fence Modern Poets Prize, and Bliss to Fill (Subpress, 2000). She is the founder of the conference Thinking Its Presence: Race, Creative Writing, Literary Studies and Art. A recipient of the 2010 Howard Foundation Award, she has taught at the University of Montana and now teaches at Pomona College.

Shay Youngblood is a writer, visual artist, and educator. Author of several novels, collections of short stories and numerous essays, her published plays have been widely produced and her short stories have been performed at Symphony Space and recorded for NPR's Selected Shorts. Youngblood received her MFA in Playwriting from Brown University. Her current projects include children's books, a graphic novel collaboration and multi-media performance installation work on architecture, memory and the environment inspired by research in Japan, China and the U.S. She is an artist board member of Yaddo Artist Colony.





Ariel Ztn is a Chicago based artist, focusing in music, deejaying, and writing. Plays include Pink Milk, Mechanisms of Fidelity, and British Honduras Fantasy [honorable mention on Kilroy List 2016 and Steppenwolf's Mix list 2018]. She released her fourth EP "MUA's at the End of the World" on the label Femme Culture in 2020, is a resident DJ at the legendary Chicago club Smartbar, and is thrilled to be working at Burning Coal.