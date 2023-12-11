BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; DISASTER!, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Studio 1 Burlington & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Faythe Kelly - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 17%

Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 11%

Lisette Glodowski - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Charlie Sutton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Candi Boyd - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Freddie Lee Heath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 4%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Gavan Pamer - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 4%

Patrick O'Neil - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Brian K. Westbrook & Aya Wallace - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Freddie-Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour, Amy Pridgen - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour - FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Christopher Betts - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mikaila Adams - WILLA WONKA - Orange Community Players 2%

Peggy Taphorn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Susan Hill - FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Tracy Bersley - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Willie Hinton - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Monet Noelle Marshall - MOTHERWORLD - NorthStar Church of the Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malissa Borden - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

Tina Vance - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Heather Leonard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Cary Worthy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Emilio Vega Jiordano - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Moon-abasi Obong - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Lisa Hess - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Tracey Iliffe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Lynda Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Kishara McKnight - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Gray Nico - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

LeGrande Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in The Park 3%

Yvonne Anderson - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Kishara McKnight - ONA - OdysseyStage 2%

Yvonne Anderson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Lilak Hanna - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Jenny Mitchell - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Kim Brown - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Heather Leonard and Jeannie Proctor - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Marie Iatauro - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

Persephone Adams - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Rin Sanfilippo - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 1%

Rin Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 1%



Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 17%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 13%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 9%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 9%

THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 8%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 7%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 5%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

Marc de la Concha - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Tamra Kress - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Tim Seib - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Matt Bogart - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Nancy Rich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 5%

Kendrix Singletary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Jo Ellen Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Eric Woodall - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Nancy Rich - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Brian K. Westbrook - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Freddie-Lee Heath - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 2%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Gavan Pamer - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Laura Bess Jernigan, Lormarev Jones - CINDERELLA - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Amy Pridgen & Jess Barbour - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Peggy Taphorn - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 10%

Bonnie Webster - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

Laura Josepher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Keriann Croy - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Sean A. Brosnahan - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

John Collier - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Amelia Lumpkin - ONA - Odyssey Stage 3%

Ira David Wood IV - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

Yamila Monge - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Jennifer Matthews - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Dustin Britt - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Mark Armstrong - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Jeanne Koonce - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

Merilee Nixon - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Michael Berry - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

David Caldwell - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Gus Allen - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

Patrick Holt - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Kathryn Hunter-Williams - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Amelia Lumpkin - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 2%

JaMeeka Holloway - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Bulldog Ensemble Theater 1%

Natasha Jackson - DOT - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

ONA - Odyssey Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Al Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

CJ Barnwell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

CJ Barnwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Cian Desmond - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Cana Yao - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Al Soulier - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Valentina Moya - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Cory Arnold - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Chrissie Munch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Darby Madewell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Eric Scot Voecks - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Mike Winkelman - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 3%

Cory Arnold - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

David Castaneda - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

David Boss - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Charlie Morrison - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Thomas Mauney - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Samuel Rushen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Andrew Parks - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

David Castaneda - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Ken and the Barracudas - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Brian Whitted - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Joanna Li - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Blake Moran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Joanna Li - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Kailey Rockwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Mark Hopper - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Katherine Anderson - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Diane Petteway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Adam Troy Griffiths - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Philip Guadagno - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Christie Chiles Twillie - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Edward G. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Ilana Atkins - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Tony Mendez - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Michael Santangelo - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Edward G. Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Diane Petteway - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 1%

Michael Santangelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%



Best Musical

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 5%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 1%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 1%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 10%

Eva Jade Halford - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

GIAN RAFFAELE DICOSTANZO - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Callie Tisdale - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Ella Frederickson - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Victoria Huggins - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Isabel Iatauro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Scooter Mistretta - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Aisha Jackson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Shelby Barros - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreFEST 2%

Felicity Mundy - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Josh Franklin - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Brady Bowman - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Chad Barnes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Willy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Joshua Johnson - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Madison Cane - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Jamie Gorski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 2%

Susan Shank - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Elizabeth Rose Manla - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Melrose Johnson - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%

Rob Marnell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 1%

Dylan Renken - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Kara Lindsay - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

Aaron Summey - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Marc de la Concha - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Christine Rogers - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Lilly Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Stephanie Dawson - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Andy Kielty - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

JayAnn Gupton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Noah Pieper - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Aaron Tyler Boles - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Noah Daulton - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Isaac Barstow - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 3%

Shubhangi Kuchibhotla - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Reese Chavis - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Benaiah Adesoji - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Ira David Wood IV - INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 2%

Charlie Turner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Gilly Conklin - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Monica Hoh - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Morgan McFalls - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Jeff Ronan - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Chase Frederick - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Laura J. Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 11%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 9%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 4%

THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 1%

SILENT SKY - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 53%

DON GIOVANNI - North Carolina Opera 22%

YEOMEN OF THE GUARD - Durham Savoyards 15%

AUTONOMY - Paradox Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Sanfilippo - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Todd Houseknecht - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Robin Vest - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Emily Sanfilippo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Chris Bernier - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Robby Wilkins with Cole Wilkins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 4%

Bill Yates - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Becca and Curtis Teague - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Charles Glenn Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Jeff Nugent - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Emily Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Sage Amthor Twiss - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

Becky Podlogar - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

Timothy R Mackabee - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Jerry Sipp - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

John Paul Middlesworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

James Vollers - YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Durham Savoyards, Ltd 2%

Mark Pirolo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Aaron Moore - BLACK GIRL IN SUMMER SURROUNDED BY BUTTERFLIES - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Xinuan Li - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 11%

Waylon Ferrell - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 7%

Todd Houseknecht - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Eric Alexander Collins - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Amathea Mistretta - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Carl “C.J.” Whitaker - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Jos Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Wil Coulbourn - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Brian Hunt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Alex Riggs - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Patrick Holt - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Eric Alexander Collins - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Todd Houseknecht - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Michael Anthony Betts - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Todd Houseknecht - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Valentina Cordoba - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Eric Alexander Collins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 1%

Brennan Reilly - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Derek A. Graham - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Thomas Matrejek - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Jennifer Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Caleb Rivera - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Rory Max Kaplan - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Juan Isler - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

Andy Kielty - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Kathy Collier - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Katherine Pearce - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Shelby Barros - FIDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 3%

Ben Hicks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Kelly Felthous - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Jennifer Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Erica Harris - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Kate McMillan - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Casey Wortham - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Mary Kathryn Walston - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Cameron Lewis - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Blaire Thompson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Dana Marks - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Jasmine Michelle Smith - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Victor Ryan Robertson - PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 2%

Miles Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Josh Glasscock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Joshua Walker - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ben Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Amber Dawn French - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Carol Hardman - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Chase Whitehurst - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 5%

Kat Cupp - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Kelly Durfey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Chelsea Ward - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Isabelle Rose Moore - ONA - Odyssey Stage 3%

Tyler Adams - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - ALL THE WAY - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Hayden Sullivan - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Carmen Deese - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Bridget Patterson - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Chad Barnes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Stone Notchey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Cerina E Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Brandonn Odom - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Evit Emerson - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Nathan Sebens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Joyce Borum - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Sanjana Taskar - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Meadow Nguy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Nicholas Taylor - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 2%

India Williams - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 19%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 18%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 12%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre In The Park 4%

FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Seed Art Share 3%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 3%

THE SURPRISING STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

