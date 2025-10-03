Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center to Present Three-Night Series of Dance and Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) will present a three-night event series celebrating the legacy of performance at Black Mountain College, with programs highlighting both dance and music.

The first two evenings feature Aphorisms: A Tribute to Ursula Mamlok performed by New Chamber Ballet, flutist Roberta Michel, and the Momenta Quartet. The series concludes with Momenta Quartet’s tribute to composers Stefan Wolpe and John Cage.

APHORISMS: A TRIBUTE TO URSULA MAMLOK

with dancers from New Chamber Ballet, flutist Roberta Michel, and the Momenta Quartet

Aphorisms pays tribute to composer and former Black Mountain College student Ursula Mamlok, whose groundbreaking career defied persecution and inspired generations. Choreographed by Miro Magloire, this new performance iteration created for BMCM+AC integrates live chamber music and dance, celebrating Mamlok’s life, work, and resilience.

Born in Berlin in 1923, Mamlok fled Nazi Germany in 1939 and studied at Black Mountain College in 1944, where new musical philosophies shaped her artistry. She went on to become the only female professor of contemporary composition at the Manhattan School of Music, an influential role model, and a celebrated composer until her passing in 2016.

MOMENTA QUARTET TRIBUTE TO Stefan Wolpe & John Cage

On the third evening, the Momenta Quartet will honor two composers central to Black Mountain College’s history: Stefan Wolpe, who served as Music Director from 1952–56, and John Cage, who taught and held residencies at the College in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

The program will include Wolpe’s Set of 12 Pieces for String Quartet (1950), Cage’s String Quartet in Four Parts (1950), and Wolpe’s late String Quartet (1969). Together, these works highlight the avant-garde spirit and fearless experimentation that shaped the College’s artistic legacy.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

New Chamber Ballet – Founded by choreographer Miro Magloire, New Chamber Ballet has redefined contemporary ballet for two decades, known for its collaborations with living composers and intimate, in-the-round performances.

Miro Magloire (Choreographer) – Munich-born composer and choreographer, Magloire has created over 100 ballets for New Chamber Ballet and is recognized for his distinctive, sculptural choreographic style.

The Dancers – The company’s current roster includes Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Kayla Schmitt, each with extensive training and professional experience across major U.S. ballet companies and schools.

Roberta Michel (Flutist) – A Brooklyn-based flutist dedicated to contemporary music, Michel has premiered hundreds of new works and performs with ensembles including Wavefield Ensemble, Da Capo Chamber Players, and Duo RoMi.

Momenta Quartet – Founded in New York City, Momenta Quartet is acclaimed for its adventurous repertoire and collaborations with over 250 living composers. Its members include Emilie-Anne Gendron (violin), Alex Shiozaki (violin), Stephanie Griffin (viola), and Michael Haas (cello).

ABOUT BLACK MOUNTAIN COLLEGE AND BMCM+AC

Founded in 1933, Black Mountain College was a pioneering experiment in liberal arts education, attracting influential artists such as Josef and Anni Albers, Buckminster Fuller, John Cage, Merce Cunningham, and Robert Rauschenberg before closing in 1957.

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, established in 1993 in Asheville, NC, is dedicated to preserving and exploring the College’s history and legacy through exhibitions, performances, publications, and educational programs. Learn more at blackmountaincollege.org.