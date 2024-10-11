Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE NILE Opens October 17 At Judson Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Judson Theatre Company, the nationally recognized professional theatre company in residence at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC), opens its twelfth season on October 17th with a production of Agatha Christie's whodunit, “Murder on the Nile.” Performances of the suspenseful drama will continue through Sunday, October 20th at BPAC's Owens Auditorium. “Our fourth production of an Agatha Christie play promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with plot twists and the atmosphere of a cruise on the Nile,” states JTC Artistic Director, Daniel Haley.

“Murder on the Nile” is Christie's theatrical adaptation of her beloved 1937 novel “Death on the Nile.” Premiering in 1944, “Murder on the Nile” has since become a popular fixture in professional and amateur theatres worldwide. “Christie's knack for plotting mysteries with memorable characters is on full display in this story of love, betrayal, and hidden motives,” says JTC Executive Producer Morgan Sills. “Having already produced Christie's ‘And Then There Were None,' ‘Witness for the Prosecution,' and ‘The Mousetrap,' this was the obvious next choice.”

Agatha Christie's 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as her stage plays, have earned her international acclaim, selling over two billion copies worldwide. She remains the bestselling author of modern times, outsold only by Shakespeare and The Bible. Her playwriting career also includes “The Mousetrap,” still running in the West End and holding the record as the world's longest-running play.

Judson Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional theatre company dedicated to providing high-quality, engaging productions of classic and contemporary plays and musicals for the Sandhills area and beyond. Since its founding in 2012, Judson Theatre has brought world-class professional talent to the Sandhills, including Tony, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winners and nominees.

Much like the novel, “Murder on the Nile” begins as a group of travelers embarks on a picturesque journey through Egypt. Among the passengers are a newlywed couple, Simon and Kay Mostyn, whose relationship soon becomes the center of attention of everyone on board. When a murder occurs, the situation quickly escalates into a complex web of deceit and jealousy. Everyone's a suspect as the investigation unfolds and the remaining passengers become increasingly suspicious of each other.

With sharp dialogue and Christie's signature flair for suspense, “Murder on the Nile” keeps audiences guessing until the final reveal. “And though the story and setting are similar, the ending--as well as some of the characters--are different from the source material, so even if you've read with the novel, you'll still be surprised,” states Haley.

The cast of “Murder on the Nile” includes Mark Campbell (George Washington on Fox's “Sleepy Hollow”), Rebecca Gunn, Kristofer Holz, Casie Maghran, Camila V. Romero, Daniel James Roth, and Coleman Shu-Tung. There are also three Judson Theatre Company returnees in the show: Jennifer Hope (from “Gaslight” and “Witness for the Prosecution”), Stephen Shore (from “Butterflies are Free”) and Lauren Grace Thompson (from “Gaslight”).

“Murder on the Nile” will be performed at Owens Auditorium at BPAC (3395 Airport Rd., Pinehurst) Thursday, October 17 – Sunday, October 20. Tickets can be purchased online at TicketMeSandhills.com or JudsonTheatre.com. Group discounts automatically apply when you buy ten or more tickets.

Director Haley says, “Don't miss another thrilling mystery play at JTC by the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie. Get your tickets today, and prepare for a thrill ride on the Nile!”

Photos on Drive:

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More