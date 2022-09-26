WONDERFUL CIRCUS is Now Playing in Prague

This poetic story about a futile quest for the unachievable is embodied by figures of clowns incited by a magician - the Seducer - and a vision of the beautiful Venus, who takes on the forms of earthly women.

The spiritual father of the presentation was a remarkable director Evald Schorm alongside with the long-time head of Laterna magika, the world-famous Czech theatrical architect Josef Svoboda, who applied his fantasy to the stage of Laterna Magika until the end of his life.

Also sharing in the presentation were for example Jan Švankmajer (as author of the scenario and stage director), Jiři Srnec (otherwise known as the founder of Czech black theatre), the film cameraman Emil Sirotek, and choreographers Karel Vrtiška, Vlastimil Jílek, Jíří Hrabal, Josef Koníček and František Pokorný. Yet another well-known name among the collaborators is that of the visual artist and illustrator Zdenek Seydl, who has worked with many theatres.

The presentation has a suggestion of Czech 'poetism', thanks in part to the stylization of its characters into a circus environment. The audience can be entertained while also gaining a deep understanding of the human soul.