Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sun, the Moon and the Wind comes to the Estates Theatre this month. Performances begin 12 October.

Once upon a time, there were three Princesses, who did not intend to play second fiddle in a first-class fairy tale. And so after their royal parents went on holiday and a wicked sorcerer abducted their brother, Prince Jan, they wasted no time in setting out into the world to seek him. During their adventurous journey, they win the love of the masters of the Sun, the Moon and the Wind, who decide to help them. But will the Princesses succeed in thwarting the warlock Triglav’s plans, setting free the enchanted Morning Star and restoring order in the universe?

Inspired by Slavonic mythology and Božena Němcová’s fairy tale, the story is about heroines who can take care of themselves.

The brand-new feature-length ballet, focusing on traditional themes, is the work of Viktor Konvalinka and Štěpán Benyovszký, fledgling Czech creators. Suitable for children and grown-ups alike, the production, employing multiple, state-of-the-art media, abounds in humour and magic, shedding light on many an

adult’s dream.

Comments