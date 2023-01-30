Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 31 May.

Jan. 30, 2023  
THE BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

An impoverished circus director picks up a rose in an enchanted garden belonging to a terrible Beast. The Beast gets angry and threatens to kill the trespasser - unless one of his daughters pays for the father's sins. When the youngest daughter, the Beauty, decides to sacrifice herself, she cannot imagine the consequences of her actions.

The fairy tale Beauty and the Beast was published in 1972. It is the last finished work of the Czech poet and playwright František Hrubín to be performed at theatre during his live. Hrubín followed from a well-known ancient Indo-European legend and enriched it with his specific way of seeing the world. The story of a girl who falls in love with a beast because she can see his inner beauty and not only his - apparent - ugliness is not meant only for children.

The directress Daniela Špinar has staged this ageless archetypal legend as an enchanting spectacle - our story indeed takes place not only in the Beast's mysterious house, but also in the derelict circus where the Beauty with her father and sisters live. Anna Fialová and David Prachař will play the main parts.

Official photos: Petr Neubert

WARNING: We use strobe light and loud sound effects during the performance.
Suitable for audience from 10 years.




Review: TRAMVAJ DO STANICE TOUHA ve Stavovském divadle Photo
Review: TRAMVAJ DO STANICE TOUHA ve Stavovském divadle
John Neumeier působí již přes 50 let ve funkci šéfa hamburského baletu. Za tu dobu přivedl na jeviště mnoho literárních děl s velkým ohlasem baletní veřejnosti. Národní divadlo pokračuje v sérii baletních inscenací inspirovaných literárními díly, posledně jsme takto mohli vidět například Kafkův Proces nebo Leonce a Lenu.
Review: ROMEO ET JULIETTE v Národním divadle Photo
Review: ROMEO ET JULIETTE v Národním divadle
Národní divadlo uvedlo ve Státní opeře v obnovené premiéře operu Romeo et Juliette francouzského skladatele Charlese Gounoda v režii Slávy Daubnerové z roku 2016. V představení vystupují současné hvězdy opery přední české operní scény. Jak se aktualizace téměř šest let staré inscenace povedla?
MARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month Photo
MARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month
Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.
CUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague Photo
CUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
In 2017, Cube was presented at the festival Theatre World Brno, in 2018 international theatre festival Without Borders in Český Těšín/Czeski Cieszyn and in June 2019 at the international festival BABEL FAST in Romania, Targoviste, where the performance won the price for the Best Show of the festival.

More Hot Stories For You


MARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next MonthMARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next Month
January 6, 2023

Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.
CUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in PragueCUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
December 29, 2022

In 2017, Cube was presented at the festival Theatre World Brno, in 2018 international theatre festival Without Borders in Český Těšín/Czeski Cieszyn and in June 2019 at the international festival BABEL FAST in Romania, Targoviste, where the performance won the price for the Best Show of the festival.
MARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next YearMARYSHA Returns to the National Theatre in Prague Next Year
December 23, 2022

Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture. Performances run through 7 February.
BABYLATERNA is Now Playing at the Estates Theatre in PragueBABYLATERNA is Now Playing at the Estates Theatre in Prague
December 6, 2022

Toddlers aged 6 months to 3 years and their adult companions will enter the theatre, which will turn into babies’ magic world – tempting, charming and inviting to make new discoveries.
VASSA ZHELEZNOVA is Now Playing at the Estates Theater in PragueVASSA ZHELEZNOVA is Now Playing at the Estates Theater in Prague
November 28, 2022

Vassa Zheleznova is now playing at the Estates Theater in Prague. Performances will run through 15 April 2023.
share