THE BARTERED BRIDE Will Be Performed at the National Theatre in September

The Bartered Bride will be performed at The National Theatre in Prauge beginning on 1 September 2021. Performances will run through 24 November.

Bedřich Smetana's The Bartered Bride is a true evergreen of Czech theatre and music. Every single Czech should see the opera at the National at least once! Depicting the story of calculating, ridiculous, but also sincerely loving figures from a small Czech village, the piece has been staged for more than 150 years, enthralling generations and always winning new fans. If you are still not among them, come and see the opera for yourself!

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/prodana-nevesta-1520149?t=2021-09-01-19-00.