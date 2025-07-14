KATYA KABANOVA Comes to The National Theatre in Prague.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Katya Kabanova by Leoš Janáček is coming to The National Theatre in Prague. Performances run 31 August - 13 September.

Although many in his homeland still consider Leoš Janáček a difficult modernist, all over the world he has long been esteemed as a truly singular classical genius. His opera Katya Kabanova, based on A. N. Ostrovsky’s drama The Storm, deeply impresses every perceptive viewer due to its immense emotionality, attesting to Janáček’s extraordinary empathy. The title heroine, with her dreamy, amorous and heart-wrenching states of mind, is placed in stark contrast with the savage behaviour of those around her. The desperate Katya ultimately finds the solution to her inner conflict between desire and social obligation in the water of the river Volga. The National Theatre in Prague first performed Janáček’s opera a year after its world premiere in Brno in November 1921.

More than a decade since our most recent adaptation, we prepared a new Katya Kabanova production staged by the Spanish director Calixto Bieito, famous for his unorthodox interpretations of classic operas, who has already explored Janáček’s operatic world in his remarkable accounts of Jenůfa in Stuttgart and From the House of the Dead in Nuremberg.