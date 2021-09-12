Boris Giltburg Will Host a Masterclass at Dvorak Prague International Music Festival

The pianist Boris Giltburg will be guiding young pianists through the world of selected works for piano at the Rudolfinum's Suk Hall. The masterclass takes place on September 13, 2021.

The superb Israeli pianist Boris Giltburg is one of the most sought-after soloists of his generation. His victory at the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels in 2013 became a springboard that launched a dizzying artistic career. In addition to giving solo recitals at some of the world's most illustrious venues (including London's Wigmore Hall and the Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie), Giltburg has been invited to collaborate with such orchestras as the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Chamber music has benefitted from his longstanding collaboration with the Pavel Haas Quartet. Although his repertoire is quite broad, critics have often referred to him as a specialist in the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff. In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth in 2020, Giltburg recorded all 32 of the composer's piano sonatas and all five piano concertos. He devotes himself intensively to popularising classical music - besides writing articles for various publications, he also has his own blog: "Classical music for all".

