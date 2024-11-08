THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING Comes to Teatro Armando Cortez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is now playing at Teatro Armando Cortez. Performances run through 27 June 2025.

The tale of E.T.A. Hoffmann, inspired Fernando Gomes, author and director, to recreate a beautiful musical tale. A magical and immersive show in which children and adults are transported to a dream universe, where imagination takes shape and music reveals emotions.

At the home of young Clara and Fritz, Christmas Eve holds an enchanting adventure, triggered by the arrival of Clara's Godfather, a former Magician and owner of a toy store.

As a gift, Clara receives an unusual Nutcracker. After the 12 chimes, everything transforms and comes to life to defeat the fearsome Mouse King and save the Kingdom of Fantasy.

On this journey, Clara meets fantastic characters and discovers the true spirit of friendship and mutual help.

