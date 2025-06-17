Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana, Liz Callaway to Headline BROADWAY IN LISBON 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Lisbon 2025, will return for its third season, featuring acclaimed Broadway artists Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Liz Callaway along with a talented group of top Portuguese performers as well as Seth Rudetsky.

This exciting cultural extravaganza will showcase Lisbon as a City of Musical Theater with an array of shows, workshops and concerts. The “Broadway in Lisbon 2025” program will run take place on July 10th – 13st taking advantage of the City of Light's beauty and cultural heritage.

Martim Galamba, founder of MTL, explained the importance of the program, "Broadway in Lisbon 2025 will be a strategic event for the Portuguese cultural scene, with the unprecedented presence of some of the biggest names in show business at a global level, he commented. “It will strengthen the bridge between Broadway and Lisbon that we have been building and putting Lisbon on the world's Musical Theater map."

Broadway in Lisbon 2025 has the support of the Municipality of Lisbon, The Portuguese-American Foundation, Santo António Parish Council, Lumiar Parish Council, GDA Foundation, EGEAC, among other entities. These important partnerships are an acknowledgement of the Lisbon's deep artistic roots and its place today as one of the world's cultural capitals.

The festival's highlight is Broadway in the Park, this year themed around Cinema, held by the lake at Jardim do Torel on the evenings of July 10, 11, and 12. The cast includes Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, acclaimed Portuguese actress Sissi Martins, Tony nominee Liz Callaway, and a cast of Portuguese actors, singers, and dancers, with a live band under the direction of Broadway's maestro Seth Rudetsky, in his Portugal debut.

A summer night celebration of Musical Theatre, featuring beloved show tunes.

Broadway in Lisbon 2025 will kick-off when three-time Tony Award winner, Patti LuPone, and her iconic career will be celebrated at the Fórum Lisboa, one of Lisbon's distinctive architectural treasures. This special night will feature a Heart to Heart Conversation, hosted by Philip Himberg, followed by a Masterclass, conducted by Ms. LuPone.

“Broadway in Lisbon 2025” will take advantages of multiple magnificent venues throughout the city, featuring the Broadway community alongside noted Portuguese artists and participants from various parts of the world (USA, UK or Spain). The complete program will include talks, a workshop, and musical performances.

