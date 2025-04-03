Daniel Avery, The Blessed Madonna, & More Join Meo Kalorama 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Meo Kalorama, returning to Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon on the 19th, 20th, and 21st of June 2025, has unveiled the final wave of artists joining its stellar lineup. Daniel Avery, The Blessed Madonna, Royel Otis and Helena Hauff join previously announced talent, including Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips playing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’, L’Impératrice, Róisín Murphy, Scissor Sisters, BADBADNOTGOOD for what is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling lineups to date.

The highly anticipated MEO KALORAMA festival, now a staple on the European music circuit, continues its tradition of celebrating Music, Art, and Sustainability, offering fans an electrifying start to the summer and bringing a fresh wave of artists for what promises to be another unforgettable edition.

The final wave of announced artists includes Sevdaliza, Royel Otis, Capital da Bulgária, David Bruno, Heartworms, Noga Erez, and Carla. Additionally, the festival will host Kriativu Jam and Cíntia by Chelas É O Sítio, bringing an essential local touch to the lineup. Panorama Lisboa, the festival's electronic music stage, will feature an impressive roster of international and local DJs, including Kierastoboy, Olof Dreijer, Roi Perez, The Blessed Madonna, Helena Hauff, Identified Patient, Viegas, Anish Kumar, Bernardo Vaz, Daniel Avery, Jennifer Cardini, and Ryan Elliott.

Sevdaliza, the Iranian-Dutch artist known for her genre-blending sound and evocative visuals, has captivated global audiences with her latest album, 'Raving Dahlia,' receiving widespread critical acclaim. Her fusion of trip-hop, electronic, and avant-pop makes her one of the most exciting performers in contemporary music.

Australian indie-rock duo Royel Otis has quickly gained momentum in the UK with their infectious melodies and nostalgic sound. Following the success of their 2024 album 'Pratts & Pain,' the band is set to deliver an energetic performance at MEO KALORAMA, cementing their place in the indie scene.

Daniel Avery, the British electronic producer and DJ, has solidified his place in the underground dance scene with his hypnotic, atmospheric sound. Known for blending techno, ambient, and experimental elements, his latest album has received critical acclaim, further cementing his status as a leading figure in contemporary electronic music.

Heartworms, the British post-punk outfit led by Jojo Orme, has been making waves with their brooding, atmospheric sound. Following the success of their debut EP and a string of sold-out UK shows, Heartworms is set to bring their intense live performance to Lisbon.

David Bruno, a rising star in Portuguese music, continues to push boundaries with his unique blend of nostalgic sounds and contemporary beats. His recent album has resonated with fans, making him one of the most exciting acts in the Portuguese music landscape.

Carla, the enigmatic singer-songwriter, has been turning heads with her emotionally charged lyrics and ethereal sound. Her latest release has positioned her as an artist to watch in the UK, and her performance at MEO KALORAMA is highly anticipated.

MEO Kalorama will take place on 19, 20 and 21 June 2025 at Parque da Bela Vista, Lisbon (Portugal). Single-day tickets are now available at MEO stores for an exclusive price of €35 until April 11. On April 7, online sales open here and here at €40. After April 11, single-day tickets will cost €55. The general pass remains available for €105 at meokalorama.pt, feverup.com, MEO stores, and usual ticket outlets.

MEO KALORAMA 2025 LINEUP

June 19

Pet Shop Boys, Father John Misty, The Flaming Lips (playing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots), L’Impératrice, Sevdaliza, Capital da Bulgária, Cara de Espelho, David Bruno, Kriativu Jam (Chelas é o Sítio)

PANORAMA LISBOA:

2manydjs (DJ Set), Kierastoboy, Olof Dreijer, Roi Perez

June 20

FKA twigs, Azealia Banks, Róisín Murphy, Scissor Sisters, Boy Harsher, MAQUINA., Model/Actriz, Best Youth, Heartworms, Cíntia (Chelas é o Sítio)

PANORAMA LISBOA:

Helena Hauff, Identified Patient, Kelly Lee Owens, Viegas

June 21

Damiano David, Jorja Smith, BADBADNOTGOOD, Royel Otis, BRANKO, Noga Erez, Jasmine.4.t., Yakuza, CARLA

PANORAMA LISBOA:

Anish Kumar, Bernardo Vaz, Daniel Avery, Jennifer Cardini, Ryan Elliott

Headliners:

Pet Shop Boys

FKA twigs

Damiano David

Jorja Smith

Azealia Banks

Father John Misty

The Flaming Lips playing ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’

