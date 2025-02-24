CHOIR OF MAN Comes to Teatro Tivoli BBVA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Straight from the West End, ‘The Choir of Man’ brings the true spirit of British pubs to the stage and invites Portuguese audiences to drink in the excitement and enjoy 90 minutes of pure joy.

Nine lads get together in a British pub to sing, dance, play music and tell stories. This is the plot of ‘The Choir of Man.

With live music and vocals, ‘The Choir of Man’ is a celebration of friendship and togetherness to the sound of ‘Pint’ toasts or, as they say in good Portuguese, beer mugs, imperials and finos. To this sound are added infectious songs and first-class tap dancing.

O repertório musical deste espetáculo é bastante eclético. Do rock ao pop, os nove rapazes interpretam sucessos dos Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii e Katy Perry, com arranjos de Jack Blume.

With its contagious energy and warm atmosphere, you'll quickly realise why ‘The Choir of Man’ was nominated in 2022 for the Olivier Awards in the ‘Best Entertainment or Comedy Play’ category. A true experience for all the senses, including the chance to have a beer on stage with the artists!

Comments