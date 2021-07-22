Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andy Warhol Musical ANDY Comes To Teatro Nacional D. Maria II This Fall

Performance spoken in English, with Portugueses subtitles.

Jul. 22, 2021  
In the 1960s, Andy Warhol sparked a radical shift in the art paradigm, generating a debate about what was truly important in American society. Popular culture became art, turning everyday objects into icons, such as the Campbell soup can.

Film director Gus Van Sant ventures into his first creation for the stage, a musical theater show inspired by Andy Warhol and his overwhelming talent for elevating images into icons, all while achieving worldwide celebrity status as persona and artist.

The production will run from 23 September through 3 October 2021.

Gus Van Sant recreates the beginning of Warhol's career through a fictional narrative built from facts and memories, but also from imagination.

Actress Edie Sedgwick, who died prematurely, North-American writer Truman Capote and art critic Clement Greenberg are some of the characters played by teenagers and young actors who, by taking on a different age, experiment with identities against the backdrop of Pop Art's birth.

In Andy, Gus Van Sant's sensitivity, closeness and charisma rekindle our belief in being together and forming a collective or a movement strong enough to change the world.

Tickets are available here: https://www.tndm.pt/en/calendar/andy/


