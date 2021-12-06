Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Portland: Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kimberly Hergert - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 70%



ANALOG & VINYL

16%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Merideth Kaye Clark - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory 50%

Isaac Lamb - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 37%

Sharon Maroney - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dorinda Toner - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 34%

Ed Schoaps - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 24%

Claire Snyder - TALKING WITH... - Gallery Theater 19%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Seth Renne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 33%

Sharon Maroney - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 16%

Jessica Wallenfels - ALEX GETTING BETTER - OCT Young Professionals 13%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Mark Daniels - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 27%

Mark Daniels - ANOLOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 19%

Mark Daniels - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 19%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carl Farber - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 56%

Marshall Pierce - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 27%

Carl Farber - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 7%



Best Musical

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 50%

LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 38%

ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ella Korn - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 22%

Hannah Lauren Wilson - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose Theatre Company 18%

Danielle Valentine - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 15%



Best Performer In A Play

Lance Nuttman - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 28%

Madison Gourlay - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 22%

Sarah Aldrich - TALKING WITH... - Gallery Theater 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Malia Tippets - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 36%

Kailey Rhodes - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 30%

Alec Cameron Lugo - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Broadway Rose 25%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mathieu Voisine - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 34%

Holly Spencer - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 23%

Lily Russell - ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre 10%



Best Play

A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 41%

NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 27%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 19%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory 40%

LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 31%

NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Meyer - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 47%

Chris Benham - MOUSETRAP - Pentacle Theatre 28%

Robert Vaughn - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 15%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Moen - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 35%

Brian Moen - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 28%

Brian Moen - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 26%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

MIDDAY CABARET - Broadway Rose 54%

A VALENTINE'S CABARET - Gallery Theater 35%

DREAM ROLES - Northwest Children's Theatre 11%



Best Streaming Musical

DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 52%

ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 31%

CHRISTMAS MY WAY - Broadway Rose 13%



Best Streaming Play

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 48%

ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre 26%

BECOMING ADORABLE - Theatredust 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenn Grinels - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 41%

Sophie McKay - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 29%

Jessica Brandes - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 18%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alicia Turvin - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 51%

Lana Sage - ALEX GETTING BETTER - OCT Young Professionals 49%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Walter Haight - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 44%

Debbie Harmon Ferry - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 29%

Chris Benham - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 27%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage 31%

MY WAY: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF FRANK SINATRA - Gallery Theater 24%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 22%

